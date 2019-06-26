Experiencing IndyCar racing: Get a feel for what it’s like at the track 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- For many of us, the phrase "duties as assigned" describes our work responsibilities. Occasionally, that means being assigned something that is a brand new experience. So what do you get when you're at an IndyCar race at Road America? That's what FOX6 Photojournalist Vanshay Murdock went to find out.

"First of all, when you know somebody, it's even better. The drivers are approachable. I'm not sure with the NBA or the NFL, it is hard for you to get onto the field," said Helio Castroneves, 23-time IndyCar race winner. "Here, you get a picture with the drivers, autographs."

There is a lot of interaction before an open-wheel IndyCar race. Racing has some of the most loyal fans in sports, so when the NTT IndyCar Series made a stop, those fans made sure to be on hand. In a sponsor-driven environment, accessibility is obviously important. Teams and drivers make a concerted effort to take care of their guests, who help take care of the sport.

The equipment is certainly part of the show and there's a reason everything you see is bright and shiny. It is designed to impress even if you don't really know who you are looking for, your eye has a way of being pulled to the drivers. They are the leading actors.

As the green flag approaches, the moment of truth starts to arrive for drivers and their supporters and equipment; they come together. Some of those combinations will have better days than others.

"Whether it's baseball, or basketball, NFL -- whoever is winning is going to finish first. You can pick whoever you feel more comfortable with. You can feel the energy and the environment," said Castroneves.

It's safe to say FOX6 Photojournalist Vanshay Murdock had a blast at the racetrack.

"I hope you enjoyed the speed, and the action, and the freedom that this track provides. It gives the freedom to the drivers to really let the IndyCars do their thing, and then as fans, you've got the freedom to go everywhere," said Josef Newgarden, who finished third in the Rev Group Grand Prix.

If you're interested in making your first trip to a race, the Rev Group has a three-year contract to put its name on the event, so the IndyCars will be back at Road America again in summer 2020.