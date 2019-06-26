Funeral services for Officer Hetland to be held at Carthage College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Funeral services with full police honors will be held at Carthage College on Wednesday, June 26 for Officer John Hetland.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17.

Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the funeral homes says memorial contributions may be directed to Ron Hetland. All donations will go into a trust fund established for the benefit of Officer Hetland’s children.

The Racine Police Department has also set up a fund to raise money to support Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

To read Officer Hetland’s obituary, CLICK HERE.

Meantime, the reward for information leading authorities to Officer Hetland’s killer is $69,500. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).

Departure from Carthage College will occur at approximately 2:15 p.m., taking the below route:

Depart Siebert Hall northbound on Campus Drive

North (right) on STH 32

West (left) on Chicory Rd

North (right) on Memorial Dr

East (right) on 16th St

North (left) on Main St

East (right) on 11th St

North (left) on Pershing Park Dr

West (left) on 6th St

Exit traffic circle on to westbound STH 20/Washington Av

North (right) on to 90th St

West (left) into West Lawn Memorial Park

Traffic delays are to be expected in the area of the procession. Please use alternate travel routes.