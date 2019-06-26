× Kennel to be built at Kentucky women’s center for pets of victims of domestic abuse

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Women’s Crisis Center in Kentucky hope a kennel for pets will help survivors of domestic violence who want to leave abusive situations, but don’t want to leave their pets behind.

About 65% of domestic violence survivors don’t leave their abusers because they’re afraid of what will happen to their pets, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

RedRover, a California-based nonprofit, provided a $20,000 grant for the Women’s Crisis Center to build on-site housing and a yard for the animals.

Crews will build Barking Tales Resort at the Maysville, Kentucky location, but it will serve all Women’s Crisis Center facilities.

Nicole Forsyth, president and CEO of RedRover, said on-site housing for pets at shelters helps survivors feel reassured that their pets are protected.

“Sadly, many domestic violence victims stay in abusive homes because they are afraid to leave their pets,” Forsyth said in a statement. “Their pets are often also victims of abuse, suffering from injuries and neglect.

Barking Tales Resort will include 20 kennels and green space for exercise and activities.

Building a kennel has been the goal of Director Melissa Greenwell for several years. She said Barking Tales Resort will save the agency money, because they won’t have to pay to board pets anymore. The kennel will also help break down a barrier for survivors of domestic violence as they enter the shelter.

“Separating a family from their pets, when they have already experienced so much trauma in their lives, can have so many adverse effects on the family unit,” Greenwell said. “This grant will help us to alleviate that added stress.”

Officials planned to break ground on the Women’s Crisis Center Barking Tales Resort on July 1.