Opening Day of Summerfest: Tips on “How to Fest” on day one

MILWAUKEE --As you prepare for Opening Day of Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, listed below are some tips on “How to Fest” on day one:

Plan Ahead

Visit summerfest.com for the most up-to-date information on the festival, artists, lodging, transportation options, and more.

Buy tickets online in advance to avoid waiting in line.

Arrive early for the best spot to watch your favorite artist.

Make sure your phone is charged before you leave for Summerfest. If you need a charge, various charging stations are located throughout the festival.

Get in FREE to Summerfest – Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX 6 Milwaukee

Donate three non-perishable food items, such as peaches and pears, to any of the Summerfest gates between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and receive one free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Help Summerfest Officially Open and Receive a FREE 2019 Weekday Ticket (while supplies last)

Summerfest Opening Ceremonies start at 5:00 p.m. at the brand new Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite and CW 18 and MY 24.

25,000 FREE Summerfest Weekday Tickets will be given away, following Open Ceremonies, while supplies last.

Pick Your Shows and Find Your Fest-Friends

Download the official Summerfest App, fueled by Pepsi, and plan your day. Select what acts you want to see – headliners include Steve Aoki, WALK THE MOON, Hanson, Judah & The Lion, Quinn XCII, and more. Plus, Thomas Rhett with special guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, will be at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Pick a location to meet your friends

Plan Your Fest-Style

Pick up some official Summerfest merchandise at the three Summerfest store locations at Summerfest, or visit the online store to order.

Bring your BMO Harris Bank card to receive a 15% discount on Summerfest merchandise in person at the Summerfest store.

Visit the various marketplace vendors located throughout the festival for a wide variety of items.

Bring only the essentials and DON’T bring a backpack