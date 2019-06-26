Prepare for Opening Day: Fun activities to enjoy at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE --As you prepare for Opening Day of Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, listed below are some tips on “How to Fest” on day one:
- Plan Ahead
- Visit summerfest.com for the most up-to-date information on the festival, artists, lodging, transportation options, and more.
- Buy tickets online in advance to avoid waiting in line.
- Arrive early for the best spot to watch your favorite artist.
- Make sure your phone is charged before you leave for Summerfest. If you need a charge, various charging stations are located throughout the festival.
- Get in FREE to Summerfest – Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX 6 Milwaukee
- Donate three non-perishable food items, such as peaches and pears, to any of the Summerfest gates between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and receive one free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only.
- All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.
- Help Summerfest Officially Open and Receive a FREE 2019 Weekday Ticket (while supplies last)
- Summerfest Opening Ceremonies start at 5:00 p.m. at the brand new Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite and CW 18 and MY 24.
- 25,000 FREE Summerfest Weekday Tickets will be given away, following Open Ceremonies, while supplies last.
- Pick Your Shows and Find Your Fest-Friends
- Download the official Summerfest App, fueled by Pepsi, and plan your day. Select what acts you want to see – headliners include Steve Aoki, WALK THE MOON, Hanson, Judah & The Lion, Quinn XCII, and more. Plus, Thomas Rhett with special guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, will be at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
- Pick a location to meet your friends
- Plan Your Fest-Style
- Pick up some official Summerfest merchandise at the three Summerfest store locations at Summerfest, or visit the online store to order.
- Bring your BMO Harris Bank card to receive a 15% discount on Summerfest merchandise in person at the Summerfest store.
- Visit the various marketplace vendors located throughout the festival for a wide variety of items.
- Bring only the essentials and DON’T bring a backpack
- No bags larger than 9” x 10” x 12” or backpacks of ANY size will be permitted.
- Be prepared – bring non-aerosol sunscreen, hat, jacket – you can never be too prepared.