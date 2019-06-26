× Sheriff identifies youngest victim in Langlade County fire that claimed 6 lives

PICKEREL — Officials with the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 26 identified one of the six people who died in a fire in Pickerel on Tuesday morning, June 25.

That victim was identified as Zoe Munoz Soto, who would have turned 1 at the end of July.

The other victims included two adults — a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, a 7-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old girl.

Sheriff’s officials said an initial investigation revealed nothing suspicious in regard to this fire. The cause was under investigation.

Officials said DNA collection, comparison, examination, and identification was underway as it related to the other five victims.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on County Highway DD.