Sheriff’s Office to close sections of freeway prior to Big Bang Fireworks Wednesday night

June 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office,  beginning at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 will be closing the freeways prior to the Big Bang Fireworks.  The fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.

The following, lanes of traffic will be closed during the fireworks and reopen after the display.

  • I-794 Eastbound thru the Marquette Interchange; all traffic will be directed West to South I 43.
  • Northbound I-794 Closed at Carferry; all traffic will be directed off the highway at Carferry.
  • Closure from Northbound Carferry on ramp to Northbound 794.
  • Southbound I-43 North to East on the Marquette Interchange; ramp will be closed from North to East
  • Eastbound Broadway on ramp to 794 will be closed.
  • Southbound I-794 Lincoln Memorial Drive on ramp will be closed
