Sheriff’s Office to close sections of freeway prior to Big Bang Fireworks Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, beginning at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 will be closing the freeways prior to the Big Bang Fireworks. The fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.
The following, lanes of traffic will be closed during the fireworks and reopen after the display.
- I-794 Eastbound thru the Marquette Interchange; all traffic will be directed West to South I 43.
- Northbound I-794 Closed at Carferry; all traffic will be directed off the highway at Carferry.
- Closure from Northbound Carferry on ramp to Northbound 794.
- Southbound I-43 North to East on the Marquette Interchange; ramp will be closed from North to East
- Eastbound Broadway on ramp to 794 will be closed.
- Southbound I-794 Lincoln Memorial Drive on ramp will be closed