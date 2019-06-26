× Summerfest 2019: Getting to the Big Gig…and the acts you can see while you’re there

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest 2019 is underway as of noon on Wednesday, June 26. When planning your visit, there are a variety of options when it comes to getting to the festival.

The key is to plan ahead.

Visit summerfest.com for the most up-to-date information on the festival, artists, lodging, transportation options, and more.

Buy tickets online in advance to avoid waiting in line.

Arrive early for the best spot to watch your favorite artist.

Make sure your phone is charged before you leave for Summerfest. If you need a charge, various charging stations are located throughout the festival.

Get in FREE to Summerfest – Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX 6 Milwaukee

Donate three non-perishable food items, such as peaches and pears, to any of the Summerfest gates between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and receive one free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Bring only the essentials and DON’T bring a backpack

No bags larger than 9” x 10” x 12” or backpacks of ANY size will be permitted.

Be prepared – bring non-aerosol sunscreen, hat, jacket – you can never be too prepared.

From biking, to driving, to hopping on a bus, there are many ways to make the Summerfest commute easy to navigate. Check out the options below:

By Uber – The Official Rideshare Provider of Summerfest: Fest-goers can easily meet their drivers at the Uber Zone, located outside the Summerfest Mid Gate at E. Chicago & N. Jackson Street, visit Take Uber Riders can enjoy the Rider Lounge at Chicago Street, while waiting for their Uber

– The Official Rideshare Provider of Summerfest: By Bus : Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) offers easy options to get you straight to the Summerfest gate, visit Take MCTS Catch a MCTS Freeway Flyer or take advantage of the Downtown Shuttle Purchase MCTS Card in advance Bus Shuttle Services, visit Take Bus Shuttles From Waukesha County – Wisconsin Coach Lines/Coach USA From Washington County – GO Riteway From Madison – Badger Bus By Motorcycle: Free motorcycle parking, sponsored by Harley-Davidson™ By Car : Visit Summerfest.com to get real-time directions from your point of origin, Directions to Summerfest Parking – lots open at Summerfest daily at 9:00 a.m. All parking is on a first-come, first-served basis. Preferred parking is $25 a day, and Premier parking is $40 a day. Pre-paid parking passes for specific dates during Summerfest may be purchased in person at the Summerfest Box Office or at com. By Train: Amtrak Hiawatha Service – visitors from Racine, Kenosha and Chicago can take the train, which offers easy access to Summerfest from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, visit Take the Train By Streetcar : The Hop offers a fun, easy and free option from numerous downtown destinations to Summerfest, visit Take the Hop By Bike: Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s nonprofit local bikeshare program has over 92 stations and 700 bikes, visit Take Bublr If you ride your own bike to Summerfest, free bike parking is available outside the gates

For more information and details on getting to Summerfest visit, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to access Summerfest’s website to check the complete lineup, take a look at admission promotions and Summerfest’s Get Around Guide — and more.