Summerfest family activities and special attractions

Posted 11:25 am, June 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance offers a variety of fun family-friendly activities and special attractions for fest-goers.  Among the new attractions this year is The Summerfest Landing where fans can participate in FREE kayaking, paddleboarding, and boating along the shores of Lake Michigan, thanks to L.L.Bean, Mercury Marine and Sea Ray.

Other new additions for 2019 include:

  • American Family Insurance House – acoustic headliner performances
  • Aurora Health Care Cooling Station - an air-conditioned space, located at the Summerfest North Gate.
  • Concordia University Concert Series – headliners showcasing positive message, including SWITCHFOOT and Skillet
  • SpeedKore Performance Group – a large interactive display featuring award-winning custom cars
  • Summerfest Party Patio with Punch Bowl Social - enjoy cold drinks and spend time with friends playing games, such as giant jenga, before the show
