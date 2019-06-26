‘They’re risking their lives for us:’ Jen’s Sweet Treats hosts fundraiser for Officer Hetland, Officer Her

CUDAHY — Jennifer Clark on Wednesday, June 26 hosted a fundraiser at Jen’s Sweet Treats, her Cudahy bakery, to benefit the families of Racine Police Officer John Hetland and Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her. One-hundred percent of proceeds would benefit the families of the officers.

Jen’s Sweet Treats also hosted a burger and brat fry until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ll sell as much as I can bake! Let’s put it that way,” said Clark. “They’re out there risking their lives every day for us, so if I can bring a little bit of joy, you know, to their world, just one sweet treat at a time.”

Clark has hosted similar fundraisers for the families of Milwaukee Police Officers Charles Irvine, Jr., Michael Michalski, and Matthew Rittner. In fact, Clark is known for her fundraising drives to help first responders. In May, she was also the victim of an attack outside her Cudahy business.

Officer John Hetland witnessed an armed robbery in progress at Teezers Tavern located at 20th Street and Lathrop Avenue Monday night, June 17. Officials said Officer Hetland jumped over the bar and tried to take the robber down, but was shot once and killed in the process. A manhunt was underway for the shooter.

Officer Kou Her died following a crash near 60th and Capitol early Tuesday morning, June 18. Officials said the striking driver was taken into custody, and has a history of OWI convictions. According to prosecutors, Dante James, 34, was driving drunk and speeding when he crossed through the intersection at a red light and struck Her.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation to support the families of Officer Hetland and Officer Her.