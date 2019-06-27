× ‘A piece of Milwaukee history:’ Oriental Theatre selling pairs of seats to fund major renovation project

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Milwaukee history? Well, now’s your chance! The Oriental Theatre is selling some of its seats, and the proceeds are helping their renovation process.

Built in the 1920s, the Oriental Theatre has a lot of history — and now, some are walking out with a piece.

“It’s kind of like having a piece of Milwaukee history just sitting in my living room, or wherever I’m allowed to put it,” said Steven Armendariz, who purchased some chairs from the sale.

Armendariz purchased a set of chairs because the Oriental holds a special memory.

“This is the movie theater where I took my wife on our first date,” said Armendariz.

These floors hold more than old bits of popcorn for many.

“These are the original 1980s seats from when the west and east theaters were added on the main house,” said Karina Henderson, Milwaukee Film Marketing Director.

The seats are being removed as part of a large renovation project.

“We have to deconstruct the lighting that we have here,” said Conrad Accola, the project’s superintendent.

Accola says it’s a slow process to make sure the integrity of the theater is kept intact.

“It’s an honor to be able to work here, and to be able to keep an older building operating,” said Accola.

While the original seats will no longer be there, they will continue to be used by movie lovers. The seats are sold in pairs — and if you’re interested in picking a pair, come prepared to take them with you. The seats are $50 a pair.

The sale runs from 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 and goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28. To learn more about the sale, click HERE.