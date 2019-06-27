Argument leads to triple shooting near 85th and Grantosa in Milwaukee, 1 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, June 26 near 85th and Grantosa. One person is dead and two others were injured as a result of the shooting.

According to police, an argument ensued between a male and a female outside, when a relative came out to assist. The argument turned physical -- and a male suspect began shooting, striking three woman, ages 41, 23, and 21.

The 23-year-old woman and the 21-year-old woman suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds. The 41-year-old woman suffered a serious gunshot wound and officers and MFD attempted life saving measures, however she died at the scene.

People are searching for a known suspect and the investigation continues.