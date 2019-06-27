Boy gets big surprise from New Berlin police on his 3rd birthday

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin police went above and beyond to help a young boy celebrate his third birthday.

Amanda Robins says all her son Kevin wanted for his birthday on Thursday, June 27 was to see police. She took him to the police station to meet an officer, but tells FOX6 News all officers were out on duty due to severe weather in the area, so they went home.

A few hours after returning home, Robins says not one but five officers showed up to their house to surprise Kevin.

PHOTO GALLERY

Kevin got a tour of the police squad and they even turned the sirens on for him.

The men and women in blue even gifted Kevin with a bag of goodies.

A memorable birthday indeed — one Kevin won’t soon forget.

Happy Birthday!