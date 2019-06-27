CLINT, TEXAS - JUNE 25: Activists hold a candlelight vigil at the perimeter fence securing the U.S. Border Patrol station where lawyers reported that detained migrant children were held unbathed and hungry on June 25, 2019 in Clint, Texas. Nearly 100 children were sent back to the troubled facility today after it had been cleared of 249 children just days ago. Acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) John Sanders submitted his resignation in the wake of the scandal. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Chants of ‘free the children now’ at Texas migrant facility
CLINT, TEXAS - JUNE 25: Activists hold a candlelight vigil at the perimeter fence securing the U.S. Border Patrol station where lawyers reported that detained migrant children were held unbathed and hungry on June 25, 2019 in Clint, Texas. Nearly 100 children were sent back to the troubled facility today after it had been cleared of 249 children just days ago. Acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) John Sanders submitted his resignation in the wake of the scandal. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CLINT, Texas — A group of people chanted “free the children now” as they brought water and diapers to the door of a facility in Texas where migrant children are being housed.
The group gathered Thursday at the Border Patrol station in Clint, holding American flags and signs that read “Families Belong Together” and “This is Child Abuse.”
Lawyers who visited the facility near El Paso last week described kids living in squalid conditions with inadequate food and water.
Customs and Border Protection officials insisted children were receiving good care. They provided a tour of the station to journalists Wednesday.
Children then appeared to be wearing clean clothes. Stacks of instant oatmeal and noodles could be seen. There were 117 children there, less than half the number crammed into the facility last week.