× Franklin Public Schools: 1 student killed, 2 others injured in Juneau Co. crash

FRANKLIN — Franklin Public School District officials confirmed Thursday, June 27 three students were involved crash that killed one student and severely injured two others.

The crash happened Wednesday, June 26 shortly after 12:00 p.m. on eastbound I-90/94, nearly mile marker 68, north of Mauston in Juneau County. Officials said slowed because of construction work when an SUV carrying the Franklin students struck another vehicle, carrying two people, from behind.

The state patrol said all five victims were transported to the hospital. The teenage driver of the 1999 Lexus RX that struck a 2015 Ford Explorer was seriously injured and two teenage male passengers suffered life-threatening injuries. One of the teen passengers, a 17-year-old boy, later died, according to the state patrol.

A woman and her daughter, who were in the Ford, sustained minor injuries.

Franklin Public Schools confirming Thursday morning that three of its students were in the involved in the fatal crash.

“Our hearts go out to the families and all of our community who are impacted by this tragic event that has taken the life of one our students and seriously injured two others,” said Franklin Public Schools Superintendent Judy Mueller in a statement. “For the remainder of the week, our Student Services staff will be providing support to staff, students, and families at Franklin High School.”

The school district said anyone needing support from its student services staff are welcome to come to the Franklin High School office, or call (414) 423-4640.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released the names of those involved in the crash.