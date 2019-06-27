Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

NFL player Shaq Lawson to pay for 11-year-old shooting victim’s funeral

Posted 11:42 am, June 27, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 26: Defensive end Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills wears a U.S. Flag mouthpiece in warmups before playing against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ANDERSON, S.C. — Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson says he will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl who died after someone fired more than 35 shots at her home.

News outlets report a family member announced Lawson’s contribution Wednesday evening at a vigil for Ja’Naiya Scott. Someone fired shots at the house in Anderson on Sunday morning. Ja’Naiya’s 18-year-old sister and her 11-year-old cousin were also wounded.

Lawson grew up in South Carolina and played football at Clemson University before being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He says he read reports about the shooting and felt compelled to contact the family. Lawson says he has a sister around the same age as Ja’Naiya.

No suspects have been named in the case.

