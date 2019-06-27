× Republicans press Evers to approve state budget

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans are pressing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to approve the state budget.

The GOP spent the last few months stripping Evers’ policy proposals out of the budget and whittling down his spending plans. The Assembly and Senate passed the budget this week. Evers can now sign it into law, veto it or use his partial veto powers to revise it to make it more palatable for Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and other Republicans held a news conference Thursday to urge Evers to sign it. Fitzgerald says the worst thing Evers could do is veto the entire budget. He says it would be difficult to restart the process and build another budget he’d find acceptable.

Evers hasn’t revealed what he may do.