Source: Suspect arrested in shooting death of Racine Officer John Hetland

RACINE — A source tells FOX6 News a suspect in Racine Officer John Hetland’s death has been arrested on Thursday, June 27.

Officer John Hetland was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17.

Photos were released of the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting.

Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

The reward for information leading authorities to Officer Hetland’s killer is in excess of $78,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.