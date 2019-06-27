Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

TMZ: Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ dies after battle with

Posted 9:27 am, June 27, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Beth Chapman, who starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” died Wednesday in a Honolulu hospital. Plus, Britney Spears' dad is lashing out against online haters. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.