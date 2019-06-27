MILWAUKEE -- Beth Chapman, who starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” died Wednesday in a Honolulu hospital. Plus, Britney Spears' dad is lashing out against online haters. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ dies after battle with
-
Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ is in a medically induced coma
-
Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ dies after battle with cancer
-
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman reveals Beth’s final words
-
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ shares photo from wife Beth’s bedside
-
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman hospitalized
-
-
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ says wife wants to spend her final days on the hunt for suspects
-
Bounty hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman apprehends Louisiana fugitive facing child sex charge
-
TMZ: Britney Spears may not return to the stage, Mick Jagger still has the moves
-
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son nabs fugitive who led them on ‘epic hunt’ in Alabama
-
TMZ: Britney Spears is waking up in a mental health facility
-
-
‘A little me time:’ TMZ reports Britney Spears checked into mental health facility, distraught over father
-
TMZ: Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex-manager
-
Britney Spears breaks silence after seeking treatment for mental health issues