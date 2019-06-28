Deputies arrest wanted man who allegedly had meth-fueled ‘attack squirrel’

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators have arrested a wanted man with a famous pet squirrel.

BREAKING: Mickey Paulk has been arrested. LCSO narcotics investigators were conducting surveillance at America’s Best Value Inn in Killen, AL when Paulk left on a stolen motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, Paulk rammed an investigator vehicle and was arrested. pic.twitter.com/3E3N0SsXU5 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 28, 2019

Investigators spotted Mickey Paulk while doing surveillance at America’s Best Value Inn in Killen. Paulk fled on a stolen motorcycle and rammed an investigator’s vehicle during a brief chase before he was arrested, according to authorities.

Paulk was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Paulk also has a pet squirrel that was discovered during a recent drug bust. Deputies searched an apartment after they received tips about an “attack squirrel” being fed meth to keep it aggressive. They found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel in a cage during the search.

The Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation issued a warrant for Paulk’s arrest.

According to game and fish, it’s illegal to possess, sell or import wild animals and they say Paulk’s Facebook video with the squirrel is incriminating.