‘His timing was perfect:’ MCTS driver helps turtle cross road in Oak Creek

MILWAUKEE — A bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is being recognized for helping a turtle cross the road. It happened in Oak Creek on May 31.

MCTS officials said the driver was end the end of his route, when he spotted a turtle in the middle of the road.

The driver stopped his bus, went outside and moved the turtle to safety. MCTS said his timing was perfect, as another bus was heading straight towards the turtle.

Animal experts say it’s OK to help a turtle cross the road, as long as you keep it moving in the same direction it was headed.