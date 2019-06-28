× Hoan Bridge will be closed for Milwaukee’s July 3 fireworks

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, beginning at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 will be closing I-794 over the Hoan Bridge prior to the fireworks display. The fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.

All northbound and southbound lanes of traffic will be closed during the fireworks display and will reopen thereafter.

Drivers should expect traffic delays. Plan accordingly, leave early or use alternate routes.

I-794 eastbound through the Marquette Interchange and all ramps feeding eastbound will be closed to all vehicular traffic except buses; all traffic with be diverted to go south or north on I-43

Northbound I-794 will be closed at Carferry Drive; all traffic will be diverted off at Carferry Drive

Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic when all lots are full; this may be as early as 5:00 p.m.

McKinley Marina parking will be restricted to those with a special July 3 rd Parking Permit.

Parking Permit. To alleviate traffic congestion after the fireworks, traffic on southbound Lincoln Memorial Drive will only be allowed to go westbound on I-94 or southbound on I-794 over the Hoan Bridge.

Due to the high volume of pedestrian traffic, westbound Michigan Street and westbound Clybourn Street will be closed to vehicular traffic after the fireworks.