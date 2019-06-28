Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Making summer travel easy: Tips and tricks for traveling with a baby

Posted 9:41 am, June 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Traveling with a baby can be challenging. Lindsay Pinchuk, the CEO and founder of Bump Club and Beyond joins FOX6 WakeUp with some gear to make it easier.

