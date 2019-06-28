× Michigan woman celebrates 109th birthday

BAY CITY, Mich. — It’s never a good idea to ask a woman how old she is, but if you ask Viola Sigelko, she may lie.

“I’m 21, wait no I’m not,” said Viola Sigelko.

Sigelko is old enough to celebrate her 21st birthday more than 5 times over because on June 28, she turned 109-years-old.

“You can easily let it go to your head,” Sigelko said.

She celebrated by having a party with her family and friends at The New Hope Assisted Living Care in Bay City.

Before retiring, Sigelko was a cosmetologist. She married her husband in 1941 and had her daughter Carol a year later.

“First thing that people probably notice about her is her sense of humor and she used to be very quick-witted. She still has a quick tongue but its slowed down a lot,” said Sigelko’s grandson Keith Kosik.

Sigelko made sure not to forget her quick wit and sense of humor for the party. She joked about her corsage, saying it smelled like a funeral.

People are wondering if she found the fountain of youth, she said she didn’t but said caring about herself and her faith is what’s important.

“Well, I think the important thing is to try and keep your health because the better you feel the more you have to enjoy,” Sigelko said.

While Sigelko looks over the memories of the many birthdays that’s passed, she’s living in the moment now and is happy to celebrate number 109.