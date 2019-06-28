× Semi carrying 39,000 pounds of milk overturns on I-94 near Layton, driver cited

MILWAUKEE — The driver of a semi was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed early Friday morning, June 28 following a rollover crash on southbound I-94 near Layton Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m.

The semi was hauling containers of milk, which weighed a total of 39,000 pounds.

A full southbound closure was initiated at 4:02 a.m. Milwaukee Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to contain the milk leak and the Department of Natural Resources was advised. All lanes were reopened at 7:07 a.m.

Speed was a factor in the incident.