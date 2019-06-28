CHICAGO - MAY 20: Fish in the Little Calumet River struggle to survive after being poisoned by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which is made up of the Illinois department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several other organizations May 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Rotenone, a fish toxicant, was used to kill all of the fish in an approximately two-mile stretch of the river. The Committee was killing the fish to search for evidence of Asian Carp in the waterway. Efforts are being made to keep the invasive fish from entering the Great Lakes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Survey finds no Asian carp in Chicago-area waterways
CHICAGO — Illinois officials say a survey this month for Asian carp in Chicago-area waterways found no trace of the invasive fish.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Friday it teamed up with the Illinois Natural History Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the June 3-14 investigation of 602 sites for fish and surveillance of more than 400 sites for environmental DNA. The DNA surveillance sites included Lake Calumet, located a few miles from Lake Michigan, where six water sample in April registered DNA hits for silver or bighead carp.
Scientists say that if Asian carp become established in the Great Lakes, they could out-compete native species.