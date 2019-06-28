Verizon’s secret $40 unlimited plan gets even better: No speed caps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Verizon’s secret $40 unlimited plan is getting even better!

Last year I did a story on Visible, the Verizon owned wireless carrier offering a $40 unlimited plan. Back then, I said the biggest downside was that Visible capped all speeds on its network at 5 megabits per second.

Now, the company is lifting that cap and giving users – new and existing – unlimited speeds. Visible says it’s a limited time offer, but everyone who gets in now will stick with the unlimited speeds. We spoke to Visible CEO Miguel Quiroga about the wireless carrier and how they’re able to offer such a compelling plan.

