Whitney Houston is coming for your summer playlist with her new (yes, new!) song of the summer

LOS ANGELES — If you listen close to the music wafting off the beach this summer, you may hear a voice you haven’t heard in a while: Whitney Houston.

The singer, who died seven years ago, will grace our lives once again with a remix of her 1990 cover “Higher Love” — fitting right in with all of the best dance bops of the summer.

Houston’s cover of Steve Winwood’s 1986 hit track was released as a bonus cut on the Japan release of her third album, I’m Your Baby Tonight.

Legendary music producer Clive Davis told Rolling Stone he didn’t want Houston ” being a cover artist at that time.”

“The only place it was released was as a bonus cut in Japan,” he said.

Her version of the song wasn’t widely heard.

But now, with a collaboration between Houston’s estate and Kygo, both the song and Whitney are back, and, some might say, better than ever.

In May, Houston’s estate announced a new hologram tour , as well as a new deal with Primary Wave Publishing, which could also mean new projects like a new album and maybe even a musical. If you weren’t planning on having a hot girl summer before, you’re definitely having one now.

