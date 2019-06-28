‘Wide-spectrum of interests:’ Preview Wisconsin Comic Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're a fan of comic books, toys, games and Star Wars this is your type of event. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of the Wisconsin Comic Convention.

About Wisconsin Comic Convention (website)

We’re Imaginarium and our love for comic books, stories, art, and pop-culture is boundless. We run comic conventions (Tampa Bay Comic Convention, Indiana Comic Convention, San Francisco Comic Convention, Michigan Comic Convention, Wisconsin Comic Convention, and Atlanta Comic Con) and make cool ads!

Wisconsin Comic Convention is a comic book convention located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Wisconsin Center. Featured are exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals, and comicdom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. As admission is kept reasonable for adults and FREE for children, the Wisconsin Comic Convention is a family-friendly convention.