21-year-old shot inside his car near 76th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man is injured following a shooting outside of a business near 76th and W. Capitol Friday, June 28.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening while sitting inside his car around 11:20 p.m. There appeared to be an argument with the suspect while inside of the business.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are searching for the suspect.