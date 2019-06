× 33-year-old man hospitalized after shooting near 100th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old man is injured following a shooting near 100th and Hampton Friday, June 28.

According to police, the man suffered a serious gunshot wound after words were exchanged with the suspect around 9:15 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he will undergo surgery.

Police say the suspect is a known subject, and the search for them is underway.