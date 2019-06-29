× Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invites Megan Rapinoe to the House of Representatives in lieu of the White House

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, US women’s soccer co-captain Megan Rapinoe went viral after making it clear that she was not going to go to the White House if her team won the World Cup.

So, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to invite the team to another house: The House of Representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez posted her invitation Friday just hours after the team defeated host France to reach the World Cup semifinals. Rapinoe scored both goals in the 2-1 win.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” the New York congresswoman wrote.

Rapinoe accepted the invitation tweeting: “Consider it done @AOC”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts got into the conversation and said she would bring red velvet cake for the occasion.

Rapinoe made her comments about not wanting to go to the White House to a reporter for Eight by Eight, a soccer magazine.

President Trump responded to Rapinoe’s comments on Twitter saying “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

The team will play England in the semifinal on July 2.