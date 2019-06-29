× Amtrak to begin bus route between Green Bay and Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — There’s a new way to travel back and forth from Green Bay to Milwaukee.

Amtrak along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a new bus service on Friday, June 28 will carry passengers between the two cities starting July 1.

According to WLUK, the bus route on I-41 will make two daily round trips between Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and Fond du Lac.

The two stops in Milwaukee are:

General Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee Intermodal station

The new Amtrak bus route replaces gaps in transportation due to Greyhound’s service cancellation, WLUK reports.