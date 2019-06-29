Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Amtrak to begin bus route between Green Bay and Milwaukee

Posted 4:15 pm, June 29, 2019, by

Amtrak

MILWAUKEE — There’s a new way to travel back and forth from Green Bay to Milwaukee.

Amtrak along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a new bus service on Friday, June 28 will carry passengers between the two cities starting July 1.

According to WLUK, the bus route on I-41 will make two daily round trips between Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and Fond du Lac.

The two stops in Milwaukee are:

  • General Mitchell International Airport
  • Milwaukee Intermodal station

The new Amtrak bus route replaces gaps in transportation due to Greyhound’s service cancellation, WLUK reports.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.