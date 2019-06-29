MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a television interview after the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights at Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Breakout Dem debate performance nets Kamala Harris $2M in 24 hours
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a television interview after the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights at Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris reports that she raised $2 million in the 24 hours after her breakout performance during the Democratic debates.
Figures provided by the California senator’s campaign indicate that over half of the contributions came from people who had never given to her before.
In total, she received donations from over 63,000 people in the hours after her Thursday night appearance on the debate stage in Miami. Her campaign says the average contribution was about $30.
The debates were hosted by NBC and spread across two days. The network says Thursday’s event was the party’s most-watched ever.
Harris’ appearance that night was widely acclaimed. She had a headline-making exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden over his civil rights record.