Visitation, services for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her held at Good Hope Center

MILWAUKEE — Visitation for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her will be held at the Good Hope Center on Saturday, June 29 with a service to follow.

Arrangements are as follows for the funeral, set to take place at the Good Hope Center at 7323 North 76th Street (near 76th and Good Hope).

Saturday, June 29:

Saturday’s public service will begin at 10 a.m., where selected individuals will speak on the life and legacy of Officer Her until 12:30 p.m. Public visitation for Officer Her will begin at 2:30 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 30:

Sunday’s public visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 10 a.m., and resume from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Monday, July 1:

Public funeral services will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Good Hope Center. Interment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery, located at 6401 N. 43rd St.

Officer Her was off-duty when he died following a crash near 60th and Capitol early Tuesday morning, June 18. The accident happened around 1:30 a.m.

Her was a two-year veteran of the police department, and he was assigned to District 4. Police said Her was driving southbound on N. 60th Street after his shift. He was struck by a driver who was traveling westbound on Capitol Drive.

Officer Her was conveyed to Froedtert Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

Her worked at MPD’s District 4, which works closest with the Hmong population in Milwaukee. He not only served the community, but he also served as a role model for all immigrant families — someone living the American dream.

“We’re a very tight-knit community, and we kind of monitor what happens within all of our local communities,” said May Yer Thao, executive director of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s unbelievable and unacceptable. It’s a waste of an innocent life. With him being a police officer, he was a beacon of hope for everyone to say, ‘We could achieve these dreams,'” said Thao.

Following the tragedy, Her’s grieving family turned their attention to planning a funeral that would undoubtedly capture the attention of people all over the world.

“He wasn’t just a Hmong community member, but he belonged to the Greater Milwaukee community,” said Thao.

Her’s funeral was set to be a four-day event, starting Friday, June 28 at the Good Hope Center, with a burial service on July 1.