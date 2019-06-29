× Man arrested for attempting to shoot girlfriend’s son

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was taken into police custody after attempting to shoot his girlfriend’s son.

According to police, Denise Waymack and her son Dalyn were at Julio Alfredo Jacinto’s home doing laundry. Jacinto was extremely intoxicated, became angry at Denise and Dalyn and started yelling at them. Jacinto then went into a room and returned with a shotgun.

Denise then yelled to her son “He has a gun!” and heard Dalyn run out of the house, followed by Jacinto. Denise then heard several shots fired. Dalyn told police he and Jacinto got into an argument and that he walked into another room when he heard his mother yell that Jacinto had a gun.

Dalyn took off running and was not injured. Two shotgun shells were found outside of the house and were collected as evidence.

Officers found Jacinto walking down Murfreesboro Pike while intoxicated, carrying the shotgun over his shoulder and making gestures of intent to shoot. Officers went to the 2800 block of Murfreesboro Pike and found Jacinto trying to hide from police behind the wall of a hotel.

After ignoring officers’ commands to step away from the wall with his hands up, Jacinto ran away with the shotgun tucked into his shirt. Jacinto finally surrendered to officers and was disarmed.

Jacinto has a long criminal history and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class C felony.