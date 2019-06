× Man injured after shooting near 42nd and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old man is injured following a shooting near 42nd and Fairmount early Saturday, June 29.

Police say the man suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening around 2:47 a.m. and was driven to a local hospital by a friend.

Preliminary investigation shows the incident may have stemmed from an argument between neighbors. Police are seeking a suspect.