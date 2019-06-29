Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after rear ending truck in Mount Pleasant

Posted 4:27 pm, June 29, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT — Alcohol and inattentive driving may be the cause of a motorcycle vs. truck crash in Mount Pleasant on Saturday afternoon, June 28.

It happened at the intersection of State Highway 31 and Timber Drive.

According to Mount Pleasant police, a motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old man from Kenosha, entered the intersection on a green light and rear-ended a truck that was stopped due to backed up traffic.

The motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was not wearing a helmet.

Officials say alcohol and inattentive driving are being considered as possible factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

