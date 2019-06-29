× Racine police: Multiple suspects rob Wells Fargo Bank on MLK Drive

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a Wells Fargo Bank robbery that occurred on Martin Luther King Drive Saturday morning, June 29.

According to police, multiple suspects entered the bank shortly after 6:30 a.m., and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials are interested in any tips the public may have related to this robbery. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Anyone who may know something is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.