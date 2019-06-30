× 2nd-alarm fire engulfs 113-year-old building in Hartland

HARTLAND — The Historic Hartland Inn experienced a second-alarm fire Saturday night, June 29.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Hartland Fire Department received a call for a structure fire located at the Historic Hartland Inn. The first fire department unit arrived on scene within 45 seconds to find smoke and flames showing from the northeast corner of the building.

Firefighters advanced into the building to find smoke and fire conditions present, additional resources were requested using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS). The MABAS system is a pre-established list of resources that selectively summons resources from the county which may include engines, trucks, ambulances and manpower.

Incident Command activated the MABAS system to the second alarm level. Fire crews worked throughout the night to ensure the fire was extinguished. Fire crews returned to Quarters just around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The owner, Margit Meier, was just closing for the evening when the fire started. Mrs. Meier was able to exit the building safely before fire crews arrived.

The Historic Hartland Inn was built in 1906. Max and Margit Meier purchased the restaurant in June of 1967. After the passing of Max, Margit continues to operate the restaurant which is known for its fine food, cocktails and family-friendly atmosphere.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion and released Sunday morning.