Elementary school students sign national anthem ahead of Brewers game

MILWAUKEE — Baseball is known for it’s sign language. The catcher gives a sign to the pitcher, the coaches give signs to the players. But one night, the signing started even before the game.

“I got to sign the national anthem at the Brewers game,” said Gavin Neison, Lowell Elementary School 3rd grader.

Students from Lowell Elementary School in Waukesha signed the national anthem at the Milwaukee Brewers game.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Ava Strzyzewski, Lowell Elementary School 2nd grader.

“They performed the national anthem at the Brewers game and did a wonderful job,” said Jen Gettelman, teacher of the deaf at Lowell Elementary School.

The students are all part of a sign language club that meets and practices once a week at the school.

“I worked this year with the second and third grade students and so they were asked at the beginning of the year if they’d like to be part of a sign language club to learn sign language, and these are the children along with a few others who couldn’t be here tonight who joined and they have worked really hard all year long to learn signs along with the national anthem,” said Gettelman.

The club was started so all the kids in the school would have a way to talk to each other.

“In second and third grade alone we have four deaf and hard of hearing students and three of them use sign language.So a lot of them wanted to learn just so that they could communicate better and that they had people that they could talk to and not have to go through an interpreter,” said Gettelman.

“It just feels very cool doing it, speaking a different language to someone,” said Strzyzewski.

All that practice paid off, at least that’s the sign we got from the group.

“Everyone was great, I was doing great, yeah I was doing great,” said Neison.

“I think we did really good,” said Strzyzewski.

“I think it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of them that they will remember forever,” said Gettelman.

This isn’t the first time the group has signed the anthem in front of a big crowd. The club also performed before a Milwaukee Admirals game.