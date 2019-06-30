Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Fiberglass cows returning to Chicago

Posted 8:54 pm, June 30, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A herd of fiberglass cows is returning to Chicago to mark the 20-year-anniversary of a popular display of brightly painted faux bovines that inspired other cities to line their streets with their own statues of everything from lobsters to pigs.

The Chicago Tribune reports that for the month of July, the city is commemorating the 1999 “Cows on Parade” exhibit what it’s calling “Cows Come Home.”

Some 20 cows will be on display. They include some of the original exhibit’s most popular cows, a colorful reminder of the original public art exhibit in which well over 300 fiberglass could be spotted downtown. The cows sported baseball caps, Hawaii shirts, sunglasses, ladybug wings and more.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: This file picture shows the “Jazz Cow,” one of the 300 life-size painted and sculpted Fiberglass cows on display 29 June, 1999, as part of the “Cows on Parade” in Chicago, Illinois. The cows were auctioned off in live and “online” auctioning raising more than 4.1 million USD for charity. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/FILES/Jeff HAYNES

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.