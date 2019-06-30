Kettle Moraine Kennel Club Dog Show highlights the area’s most boastful breeds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- The Kettle Moraine Kennel Club held their dog show over the weekend -- and it was jam-packed with adorable pups! Amy stopped by the event to learn about the ins and outs of a dog show and inquire about the special training show dogs receive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Kettle Moraine Kennel Club (website)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Kettle Moraine Kennel Club is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization. The KMKC has been dedicated to improving and promoting purebred dogs for current and prospective dog fanciers since it was founded in 1961. Club members are involved in all aspects of canine improvement from good citizenship, to therapy dogs to tracking and conformation. No matter what area of interest a mentor is always available to new and old members.