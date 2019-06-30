Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Man shot following argument at party on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 12:45 pm, June 30, 2019, by
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A man was hospitalized following a shooting near 24th and Cypress Saturday night, June 29.

According to police, the victim was at a party with his friend. Around 7 p.m., the victim’s friend was involved in a dispute with other people at the party, and an argument began. The victim drove away from the party in his car — and the suspect shot inside the vehicle.

The victim drove himself to a hospital for his injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking suspects.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.