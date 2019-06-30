× Man shot following argument at party on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A man was hospitalized following a shooting near 24th and Cypress Saturday night, June 29.

According to police, the victim was at a party with his friend. Around 7 p.m., the victim’s friend was involved in a dispute with other people at the party, and an argument began. The victim drove away from the party in his car — and the suspect shot inside the vehicle.

The victim drove himself to a hospital for his injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking suspects.