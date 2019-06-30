Report: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez to re-sign with Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are planning to return to Milwaukee, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

The free agency opened at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, and Wojnarowski says All-Star Khris Middleton plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year, $178 million contract — a league source tells him. The deal is expected to include a player option on final year, the report says.

Once free agency opens at 6 PM, All-Star Khris Middleton plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year, $178M contract, league sources tell ESPN. The deal is expected to include a player option on final year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

According to Wojnarowski, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with the team.

Once free agency opens at 6 PM ET, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52M deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

This is a developing story.