Report: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez to re-sign with Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are planning to return to Milwaukee, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.
The free agency opened at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, and Wojnarowski says All-Star Khris Middleton plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year, $178 million contract — a league source tells him. The deal is expected to include a player option on final year, the report says.
According to Wojnarowski, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with the team.
This is a developing story.
