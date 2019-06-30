Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Report: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez to re-sign with Milwaukee Bucks

Posted 5:27 pm, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, June 30, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are planning to return to Milwaukee, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

The free agency opened at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, and Wojnarowski says All-Star Khris Middleton plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year, $178 million contract — a league source tells him. The deal is expected to include a player option on final year, the report says.

According to Wojnarowski, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with the team.

This is a developing story.

