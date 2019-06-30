Suspect charged in Racine Officer Hetland’s death set to make 1st court appearance

RACINE COUNTY — The man accused of shooting and killing a Racine police officer is set to make his first court appearance on Monday, July 1. It comes two weeks after John Hetland was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at Teezers bar on June 17.

Dalquavis Ward, 26, has been charged with the following:

First-degree intentional homicide – use of a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The off-duty Officer Hetland climbed over the bar and fought with the suspect before being pushed back, shot, and killed. A single shot that would send the department and community reeling with emotions.

Days ticked by without a suspect. Countless people paid their respects to the fallen officer.

“It’s just horrific when something like this happens to one of our police officers,” said Niko Kamakian, Racine Police Department.

“Several days ago, I was pretty confident we would have somebody in custody,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

Officials announced a suspect was picked up in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 27.

“He is wearing Officer Hetland’s handcuffs. That is how he was taken to jail and that part feels good,” said Capt. William Beauchene, Milwaukee Police Department.

Ward had just gotten out of federal prison on armed robbery sentence days before the attempted armed robbery. He’s now back behind bars facing more felony charges.

A step toward some type of closure.

“It really hasn’t hit home,” said Michael Tussler, friend of Hetland. “It’s going to be tough. Tough for all of us.”

Ward is being held without bond in the Kenosha County Jail.