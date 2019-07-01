$5M bond set for Dalquavis Ward in fatal shooting of Racine Officer John Hetland

RACINE — The man accused of shooting and killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland made his first court appearance in Racine on Monday afternoon, July 1 — and bond was set at $5 million. The accused, Dalquavis Ward, 26, appeared by video conference. He has been charged with the following:

First-degree intentional homicide – use of a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Officer John Hetland was off duty when he was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at Teezers bar on June 17. Officials say Hetland climbed over the bar and fought with the suspect before being pushed back, shot, and killed.

Officials say Ward had just gotten out of federal prison on armed robbery sentence days before the attempted armed robbery.

Ward is due back in court on July 17 for a preliminary hearing. Coincidentally, that is one month to the date after Officer Hetland was killed in this incident.