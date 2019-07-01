Caught on camera: Police need help identifying suspect in Family Dollar burglary

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at the Family Dollar store located near 76th and Mill. It happened around 11 p.m. on June 24.

Police say the suspect entered the business by force and removed property from the store and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 50-60 years of age, 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall, with a slim to medium build. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue FILA knit hat, black and grey jacket, and carrying a black and blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.