Funeral services to be held for fallen Milwaukee Officer Kou Her

MILWAUKEE -- Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1 for Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her. Off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her died following a crash near 60th and Capitol early Tuesday morning, June 18. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses said the striking driver was traveling at a high rate of speed — and crossed through the intersection at a red light when he struck Her. Those witnesses helped police identify the direction of travel of the suspect after the crash — and officers were able to take him into custody.

Officer Her was conveyed to Froedtert Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Chief Morales said.

Officer Her was survived by six brothers, two sisters, and his mother and father — who both served in Vietnam.

Dante James, 34, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count of hit-and-run involving death, and one count of operating while revoked.

Prosecutors said he was fired from his job in the hours before the crash on suspicion he’d been drinking. He said he then had some shots at his cousin’s house before driving to a bar, where he drank until he was kicked out.

After the crash, prosecutors said James ran from the scene. He was arrested nearby — stumbling, bleeding, and smelling of alcohol.

He has four prior OWI convictions, spanning from 2006 to 2018.

A GoFundMe account has been created by the Her family to help pay for his funeral. CLICK HERE for more information.