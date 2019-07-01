× Hooray! Partners extend support of lakefront fireworks in Milwaukee to 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee lakefront fireworks show will continue in 2020, thanks to the financial support of multiple backers including those who stepped up to fund this year’s celebration.

American Family Insurance, the Milwaukee Brewers, T&M Partners and Brewers star Christian Yelich have all agreed to a one-year extension of their financial support for the popular July 3 celebration. They also invite other organizations to join discussions on a long-term funding solution.

“We know the lakefront fireworks is a popular community tradition for many Milwaukee residents – we’re honored to support this event to show our commitment to Milwaukee, and we encourage others to join us,” said Judd Schemmel, associate vice president of partnerships and community investment for American Family Insurance.

The Milwaukee Brewers and MVP Christian Yelich are also proud to again pitch in for the 2020 event as a way to thank the community.

“Brewers fans are once again demonstrating their support of the team in packing Miller Park, and we’re excited to be able to give back through this longtime community tradition,” said Cecelia Gore, Brewers Community Foundation Executive Director. “We look forward to lighting up the lakefront with our great partners on July 3.”

“The lakefront fireworks is an iconic tradition that brings thousands of people to Milwaukee – we’re proud to be a part of it, and it’s part of our family’s tradition,” said CEO of T&M Partners, Ted Kellner.

The 2019 event is called Lakefront Fireworks presented by American Family Insurance, T&M Partners, Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich and Milwaukee County Parks.

“It’s not an Independence Day celebration in Milwaukee without a lakefront fireworks show to kick off the holiday with a bang,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “Thanks to American Family Insurance, T&M Partners, the Brewers, Christian Yelich, and our other partners who stepped up to the plate to help Milwaukee County Parks put on the time-honored tradition our residents and visitors have enjoyed for generations.”